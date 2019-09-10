Home States Telangana

KTR supports Centre’s new Motor Vehicle Act

Published: 10th September 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao said on Monday that he was in support of the new Motor Vehicle (MV) Act which sought to impose hefty fines on traffic violators.

Making it clear that motorists violating traffic rules needed to be penalised, he said that the government was yet to make a decision on when to start enforcing the provisions of the new Act.

According to the minister, if any offender resorted to traffic offences without civic sense, there was nothing wrong in slapping fines. “Even when pedestrians are crossing the roads using zebra lines, the motorists do not stop. This has to end,” he said. The MAUD minister further stated that people should respect and fear law. “For the betterment of the country, such stringent traffic rules are required,” he added.

‘Guv appointment not my prerogative’  

Regarding the appointment of former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan as the second Governor of Telangana, Rama Rao said that it was not his prerogative, but that of the President of India or the Central government to make decisions on governor appointment.“It is not my place to comment on a decision made by the President or Centre. We welcome the new governor to the State, and hope that like our previous governor ESL Narasimhan, she too will maintain decorum,” he said.

