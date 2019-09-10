‘Mass dengue awareness campaign in city from today’: TRS leader KTR 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Admitting that the dengue crisis in the twin cities was worsening, newly sworn-in Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao said on Monday that the GHMC and the health department would jointly take measures to contain the disease. The civic body would take up mass awareness programmes across the city from Tuesday, he said.

“Awareness is key at the moment. Therefore, GHMC and the health department will take up mass campaigns in educational institutions like schools and colleges, slums, residential colonies and even apartments,” the TRS leader stated.

Calling for the support of citizens in controlling the outbreak, the minister asked the people to take precautions by cleaning sumps, water drums, coolers and other water storage equipment in their houses every four to five days. He added that they were planning to emulate the Delhi model, wherein the officials had ensured community participation in their endeavours.

He was interacting with the media after a review meeting on the matter with the GHMC, as well as health and other related departments. Health Minister Etela Rajender, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and others were present in the meeting.

“It is also important to note that all viral fevers are not dengue,” KTR said, and stressed on the need to curb panic among people. “Because of the dengue scare, everyone is rushing to private hospitals. These hospitals, in turn, are manipulating scared citizens and making money out of it,” he said.

The minister further announced that the GHMC would soon prepare a year-long calendar, after studying the particular months during which various seasonal diseases start to spread. “This would make it easier to come up with a plan to control diseases,” he said. He added that the GHMC was told to recruit another 1,500 workers on outsourcing basis in the Entomology wing for better functioning.