Relief for Pharm D students: JNTU launches biometric attendance in hospitals

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to faculty and students of Pharm D colleges, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has decided to allow the installation of the Biometric Attendance System (BAS) at their respective hospital premises, from the next academic year.

A number of Pharm D colleges had on earlier occasions given representations to JNTU-H seeking to attach BAS in hospitals. The reason? While classes for first to fourth year students are held in their respective colleges, those in the fifth year have to attend hospital five days a week. Sixth year students spend the entire academic year in the hospital. College managements claim that at least four to five Pharm D teachers have to also visit and teach at the hospital as per the JNTU guidelines.

As a result, faculty members and students were being marked absent on days they visit hospital, leading to a shortage of attendance. For faculty, less than 75 per cent attendance meant loss of affiliation, while students who had below 65 per cent ended up paying a condonation fee or even lost an academic year.

“Students and faculty ... are able to give their respective biometric attendance only at the College premises and were unable to give biometric attendance at the Hospital premises leading to shortage of attendance ... . Hence, the Principals are hereby informed to make necessary arrangements for enabling the capturing of the biometric attendance twice a day at the Hospital premises,” read the circular released by JNTU.

“It made no sense for people to come to college just for attendance and then head to the hospital. So we requested the vice chancellor (now retired) again to have BAS in hospitals too,” K Ramadas, president of Telangana Pharmacy Colleges Management Association.