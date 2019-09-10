Telangana a model state for rest of country: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While lauding the Telangana government for protecting the ‘Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb’, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, in her maiden address to the people, said that the State has given an equal status to festivals of all communities, thereby respecting everyone’s sentiments. Dr Tamilisai also urged everyone to set aside political and social differences for building a ‘strong State to promote a strong nation’.

In a statement, she lauded the various initiatives that the State government has taken. For instance, the 30-day action plan for village development, the governor said that the “State is set to become a benchmark in administration”. “I am told that Telangana has achieved an impressive 14.84 per cent GSDP in 2018-19 and the State’s wealth has also increased phenomenally from Rs 4 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 8.66 lakh crore now,” the governor said while also appreciating the government for clocking Rs 1.10 lakh IT exports.

State government’s projects such as Kaleshwaram also saw a mention in the governor’s speech. She said that its completion has invited global attention.

“Today, Telangana stands before the country as a proud and model State where the foundations for the construction of a ‘Bangaru Telangana’ have been laid strongly,” the governor said.

BJP asks KCR to clarify on CPRO’s article

Hyderabad: Taking strong objection to chief public relation officer (CPRO) to the CM, Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao’s comment on Tamilisai Soundararajan’s appointment as governor, BJP’s K Krishna Saagar Rao alleged that CPRO’s article in a local English daily, claiming that the CM was not consulted before the appointment, was aimed at insulting the governor. He demanded the CM to tender an apology to the governor and take action against the CPRO.