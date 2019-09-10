Unhappy with a second girl, grandfather kills three-day-old baby

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a horrific case of female infanticide, a three-day-old baby was recently killed by her grandfather in Erragattu Thanda in Rayaparthy Mandal of Warangal.

Mamatha had given birth to the girl a few days ago. Her first child too was a girl. Villagers said the baby’s grandfather Bichu Naik was unhappy with another girl in the family. They informed Integrated Child Development Services officials of their suspicions.

Speaking to Express, District Child Welfare Officer G Mahender Reddy said, “The woman had given birth to a baby girl on September 4. They were discharged the next day.”

Reddy said Bichu Naik pouring rice grains into her throat, choking her to death. “He buried the body in his farm,” he said. A case has been registered.