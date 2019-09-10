Home States Telangana

‘Won’t adopt central schemes that don’t help people’, says Telangana CM KCR

With no money from the Centre, the State would not be able to spend from its exchequer on CSS, for which ultimately the Centre would take credit.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao arrives in Assembly to present budget for the year 2019-20 during Assembly budget session in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao arrives in Assembly to present budget for the year 2019-20 during Assembly budget session in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major policy decision, the Telangana government has decided not to implement Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) that are not helpful to the state. Presenting the state Budget in the Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced: “We will not waste the State’s money on Central schemes that are not beneficial to the people.”

The reason, officials said, is that the allocations under CSS shrank to just Rs 1,000 crore so far this financial year, against Rs 5,000-6,000 crore in the past. Moreover, a few Central Schemes launched by the UPA government were discontinued during NDA-I. Thus, the state suffered a lot financially while continuing the Central schemes.

“The State government wants to give members of this House clarity on funds released by the Centre under Centrally Sponsored Schemes. In the last five years, funds to the tune of Rs 2,72,926 crore were collected by the Centre through various taxes from Telangana. Like all states in the country, we have also received funds to the extent of Rs 31,802 crore from the Centre for implementing Central schemes in the state. The State Reorganisation Act stipulated that the Centre shall provide grants for the development of backward areas in the state. But in the last five years, the Centre did not give the grant of Rs 450 crore even in one year,” the chief minister explained.

Rao, quoting a CAG report, said for welfare and development in the last five years, the State spent Rs 5,37,373 crore. Of this, the Centre’s contribution for implementing its schemes was a mere Rs 31,802 crore.

“On implementation of Central schemes, the state government is taking decisions with complete understanding.Central schemes that are really helpful to people are being implemented in the state. Let me declare here that the state government is not interested in wasting public money on programmes that are not beneficial to the people,” the chief minister asserted.

“For instance,” he added, “the State government is implementing Aarogyasri to extend medical and health services to the poor. Through Aarogyasri, the government is spending Rs 1,336 crore per year, benefitting 85.34 lakh families in the state.”

“Let me make it clear that the state government will examine thoroughly all the Central government schemes and will implement such schemes which are beneficial to the people,” he said.

