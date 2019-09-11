Home States Telangana

Now, Fifteenth Finance Commission may recommend pruning Centrally Sponsored Schemes

According to reports, the FFC is likely to recommend that the Central government either prune or eliminate some CCSs.

Published: 11th September 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets Fifteenth Finance Commission chairman NK Singh before their meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Express

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision not to implement Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) which are not of any use to the people of Telangana finds a distant echo in the thinking of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC), which has been constituted to make recommendations on Central devolutions to the States for five years from April 1, 2020.

According to reports, the FFC is likely to recommend that the Central government either prune or eliminate some CCSs. This apart, several chief ministers at the fifth Governing Council of Niti Aayog meeting in June this year rued that CSSs were bleeding the states. When the Niti Aayog rationalised 66 CCSs into 28, the state’s share went up from 20 per cent to 40 per cent in core sector schemes. This adversely impacted the revenues of several states.

In the Niti Aayog’s meeting in June, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar argued that CCSs should be discontinued due to financial woes of states. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, while mentioning that states are bearing 40 per cent of the cost of schemes, instead of 20 per cent earlier, remarked that the Niti Aayog failed to become a better substitute of the Planning Commission.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was a member of the Niti Aayog’s sub-group of chief ministers on rationalisation of CSSs. As a member of the sub-group, he said: “Core CSSs may include sectors covered by core national development agenda including legislation-backed schemes.

Sectors proposed to be covered by CSSs:

Poverty elimination, drinking water and Swachh Bharat, education, health, and nutrition, women & child development, and rural and urban housing. These sectors should have first charge on the CSS funds and at least 80% of the total allocation

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fifteenth Finance Commission CM KCR Centrally Sponsored Schemes Niti Aayog Nitish Kumar Bihar CM Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp