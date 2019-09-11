Telangana High Court closes government writ against stay order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The green bench of the Telangana High Court has closed a writ appeal filed by the State government against stay of works in some villages, as ordered earlier by a single judge, under the Mallanna Sagar project, a part of the mammoth Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Besides, it also closed all the interlocutory applications filed in the writ appeal by the project affected families. The bench, however, made it clear that it would examine each case on its own merits from next week. On August 23, the bench directed the government to stop project works for one week in Thogutta, Yetigadda Kistapur, Pallepahad and Vemulaghat villages in Siddipet district.

The bench passed this order in the interlocutory applications filed by the villagers complaining that they were being dispossessed forcibly from their lands without providing compensation.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, State Additional Advocate General J Ramachandra Rao urged the court to vacate the order granting stay of works by saying that the government has already given all the benefits to the concerned and to continue implementation of the order passed by another bench in May this year.