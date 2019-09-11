Home States Telangana

TPCC to seek disciplinary action against Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for criticising AICC

He said in the past too Rajagopal had criticised the party leadership and was served notices, however, he escaped punishment after he denied making such comments.

Published: 11th September 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 03:21 AM

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC has decided to write to the party high command, seeking disciplinary action against Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for criticising AICC Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia and TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy.  Rajagopal Reddy on Monday accused Khuntia and Uttam Kumar Reddy of weakening the party in the State through wrong policies and decisions.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, party spokesperson Mallu Ravi and general secretary Mohammad Faheem stated that the party had taken the matter very seriously and decided to take disciplinary action against the rebel MLA. “If he (Rajagopal) has any issues, he should discuss in the party forum. He cannot criticise the party leadership in the media. The party cannot tolerate such activities,” Mallu Ravi stated.

He said in the past too Rajagopal had criticised the party leadership and was served notices, however, he escaped punishment after he denied making such comments. “This time we are very serious. How could you praise BJP being in the Congress party? If you want to join BJP, first resign from Congress and then join that party. Be a man and take the challenge of winning the seat on BJP ticket,” Faheem said.

Referring to State Budget, Ravi stated that it had clearly indicated that the weaker sections should not look for funds for welfare programmes. “The Budget had set the State back by 20 years. There is no money for implementing any welfare scheme. The State’s finance is completely in a mess.”

