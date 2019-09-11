Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy slams Telangana CM for not celebration Liberation Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of deceiving the people of Telangana by not celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day, senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy alleged that the chief minister is not celebrating the event under pressure from AIMIM leaders.

Speaking after inaugurating a photo exhibition on Telangana Liberation Day organised by the party State unit at Constitution Club in New Delhi on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy stated that it was very unfortunate that the State government is not celebrating Telangana Liberation Day on September 17, when Hyderabad State was liberated and merged with Indian Union.

“Just because the Owaisi brothers Asaduddin and Akbaruddin do not want it, KCR is not celebrating the event. KCR is carrying both the brothers on his shoulders and following their instructions,” he alleged. “Today the people of Telangana have become prisoners of the Kalvakuntla and Owaisi families,” he said.



Meanwhile, BJP State unit chief K Laxman alleged that the chief minister is behaving like a descendant of the Nizams and implementing the agenda of AIMIM. “Why are the sacrifices of Telangana people being ‘mortgaged’ to majlis? he asked.