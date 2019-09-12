DRDO’s indigenous anti-tank missile passes third flight test

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad-based Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the indigenouslydeveloped low-weight, fire-and-forget Man-Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), near Orvakal lu in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on Wednesday.

The Twitter handle of the office of the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, tweeted on Wednesday: “In a major boost for Indian Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man-Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM) in the ranges of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.”

It also Tweeted, “The missile was launched from a man-portable Tripod launcher and the target was mimicking a functional tank. The missile hit the target in top attack mode and destroyed it with precision. All the mission objectives were met.”

The defence minister also congratulated the DRDO over the successful test. This is the third successful testing of the third-generation MPATGM, which has technologies such as the state-of-the-art Infrared Imaging Seeker, along with advanced avionics. The successful trial paves the way for the Army to develop more such missiles indigenously