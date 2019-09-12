Supreme Court granted stay in Linganna case, Telangana government tells high court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Wednesday informed the High Court that the Supreme Court had recently granted stay in the special leave petition filed by the State challenging an order passed by the HC earlier, directing the magistrate of Ellandu to record statements of ‘eye-witnesses’ in the alleged fake encounter of Punnam Lingaiah alias Linganna at Rallagadda village in Gundala mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, under Section 164 CrPC.

In this regard, special counsel of Telangana S Sharath Kumar made this submission before bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy. The bench adjourned the case sine die i.e. till disposal of the case pending before the SC.