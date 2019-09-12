Home States Telangana

Telangana government feeling the pinch of economic slowdown

Now options before govt, which is tied down by GST regime, are to increase liquor sales, market value of lands, stamp & registration charges

Published: 12th September 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture |EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The worst fears of the State government came true, two years after the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST). In the GST regime, the States will not have any freedom to augment their resources by increasing the taxes.Even though the State government is feeling the pinch due to the economic slowdown in the country, its hands are tied in the GST regime. Right from the beginning of the GST regime in July, 2017, the State government has been stating that its “hands are tied up”. 

Now, the Central grants, tax devolutions and others were decreased considerably. The economic slowdown is hitting the State revenues badly. The Finance Department officials are fearing that there will be around 10 per cent cut in Central devolution this year. “In the first quarter, there is a four per cent cut in Central Tax devolution to State. It may touch 10 per cent this year,” an official said.

With the cut of four per cent Central Tax devolution, the State lost Rs 840 crore, in the first quarter of this financial year. “We are expecting there to be a 10 per cent cut in Central Tax devolution,” an official said. 
In the vote-on-account Budget, the State estimated that its share in Central Taxes will be Rs 22,835.30 crore. In the Budget, the State revised the estimate to Rs 19,718.92 crore, a shortage of Rs 3,116.38 crore in the share of Central taxes.

Now, the options left before the State are to increase the sales and sale price of the liquor, increase the market value of lands and enhance the stamps and registration charges. However, the officials are wary of increasing stamp duty. “We have to study the options and take the decision carefully. Increase in stamps and registration charges might result in a decrease of revenues. It will result in further economic slowdown,” an official felt. 

If the State encouraged the consumption of liquor by increasing its sales abnormally, it will invite the wrath of the women. However, the top officials of the Finance Department blamed the Centre for its faulty slabs in GST for reduction in revenues for both the Central government and the State government. “Certain items which have 20 per cent tax are brought under 18 per cent slab in GST. That is the main reason for the lower revenues,” an official pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Telangana government Finance Department officials Central taxes state taxes
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp