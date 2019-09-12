Telangana High Court seeks written submissions on PILs filed to delay municipality elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the counsels appearing for the State government and the petitioners to file their submissions in written form in the PILs filed seeking stay on issuance of notification to conduct municipal elections and to re-conduct the entire pre-poll exercise in the manner prescribed under the Telangana Municipalities Act and the Rules thereunder.

The bench said that it would decide the matter after perusing the written submissions. The bench was passing this order in the PILs filed separately by advocate K Anjukumar Reddy from Nirmal district and S Malla Reddy from Medchal. When petitioners’ counsels sought some time, the bench directed both to place their submissions in written and adjourned the case to September 26.