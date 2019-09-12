US Consulate General in Hyderabad pays courtesy call on Minister KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The US Consulate General in Hyderabad, Joel Reifman, paid a courtesy call on Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the Telangana Urban Finance & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDC) office in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Joel Reifman was accompanied by Consular Chief Eric Alexander, Economic Specialist Kristen Loehr and Political and Economic Specialist Srimali Kari. During their formal meeting, the consulate general congratulated KTR on being appointed as a minister for the second time.

During the meeting, KT Rama Rao emphasized on Hyderabad’s long-standing relationship with US business houses and also elaborated on opportunities for further investments.

Ministers Vemula Prasanth Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod were also present.