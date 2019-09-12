‘Why Lokayukta, other imp posts vacant?’, Telangana High Court raps state government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday questioned the state government as to why it has not taken steps in appointing Lokayukta, Upalokayukta, chairman and members to the state human rights commission and information commissioners to the Telangana information commission.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy was dealing with the PIL filed by K Venkanna, a social activist of the city, seeking direction to the state government to immediately fill the above vacant posts in larger public interest. Considering the State advocate general’s plea, the bench adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.