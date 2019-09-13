 Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah not to visit Telangana for Liberation Day celebrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, after all, will not be visiting Telangana on September 17 to participate in Telangana Liberation Day celebrations. Needless to say, the saffron party’s State unit is quite disappointed with the development. Shah’s visit would have indeed been a shot in the arm for it.

BJP State unit chief K Laxman had earlier announced that Amit Shah would address a massive public meeting in Hyderabad on September 17. He had reportedly requested Shah personally, however, Shah is said to be have prior engagements in view of the upcoming polls in various States. With Shah out of the picture, it is learnt that the State unit is trying to get party general secretary Ram Madhav to attend the event.

BJP has been projecting itself as an alternative to TRS by working on strengthening itself at the grassroots level. For several years, it has been pushing the State government to celebrate Liberation Day on an official basis.

BJP State unit had planned to induct several prominent leaders from other parties during Amit Shah’s visit. Now that this seems unlikely, these leaders will be taken to Delhi. They will be inducted by Shah himself or by party working president JP Nadda.