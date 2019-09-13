Man, minor girl found hanging from tree in Ranga Reddy district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple was found hanging from a tree at Chowdarguda in Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday evening. It is learnt that the duo allegedly took the extreme step as their families disapproved of their relationship.

The deceased have been identified as Mallesh, 21, and a 17-year-old girl, belonging to Raviryal village. According to police, the girl was an Intermediate student and Mallesh worked in a small firm, and had been in a relationship for past few months. However, the family members reportedly refused the proposal as the girl was a minor.

Even though no suicide note was found near the scene or from their bodies, the police suspect suicide.