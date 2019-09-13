Now, Chinna Kaleshwaram gets eco  clearance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects recommended Environmental Clearance for the “Chinna Kaleshwaram" Lift Irrigation Scheme, near Kannepally village in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhoopalpally district. The project plans to lift 4.5 tmcft of water from Godavari river to fill 14 minor irrigation tanks in Mahadevpur, Katram, Mahamuttaram and Malhar Rao mandals of the district. It will benefit 18,211 hectares of command area that fall under the tanks.

Out of 4.5 tmcft, 0.3 tmcft will be used to supply drinking water to villages en route. The scheme would benefit 63 villages in the four mandals.

The EAC meeting was held on August 20 and the minutes of the meeting were released on Thursday. KLIS Chief Engineer N Venkateswarlu, who had given a presentation at the meeting, said that 50 per cent of work on Chinna Kaleshwaram was over and water would be provided to 10,000 acres during the Rabi season. The remaining 35,000 acres would get water by the next Kharif season, he explained.