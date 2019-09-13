One scrap worker dead, two injured in explosion in Telangana's Suryapet

By Express News Service

SURYAPETA: In a freak accident, a scrap worker was killed and two others were injured after an explosion at their shop in Suryapet town on Friday morning.

The accident took place at Venkat Sai scrap shop near GVV function hall on the main road of the town.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Ramchader Sahu, a native of Maharashtra. The injured identified as Bujjamma and Salman, residents of Ramkoti Thanda of Suryapet town, are undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case under section 304A of IPC and started an investigation. When contacted, SP R Venkateswarlu said clues team members are in the process of collecting evidence that will be sent to the forensics science lab for analysis. This is not a bomb blast. It looks more like an explosion due to the fault of the cutting machine.

The workers were cutting disposed plastic cans containing chemical solvents at the time of the explosion.

In a similar incident a few days ago in Hyderabad, a rag picker was killed in an explosion when he attempted to open a container of suspicious chemicals. His hands were ripped apart in the blast, leaving a crater on the pavement of the road. Police are still probing the incident.

