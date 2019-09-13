Home States Telangana

One scrap worker dead, two injured in explosion in Telangana's Suryapet

The workers were cutting disposed plastic cans containing chemical solvents at the time of the explosion.

Published: 13th September 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Explosion

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SURYAPETA: In a freak accident, a scrap worker was killed and two others were injured after an explosion at their shop in Suryapet town on Friday morning.

The accident took place at Venkat Sai scrap shop near GVV function hall on the main road of the town.
The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Ramchader Sahu, a native of Maharashtra. The injured identified as Bujjamma and Salman, residents of Ramkoti Thanda of Suryapet town, are undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case under section 304A of IPC and started an investigation. When contacted, SP R Venkateswarlu said clues team members are in the process of collecting evidence that will be sent to the forensics science lab for analysis. This is not a bomb blast. It looks more like an explosion due to the fault of the cutting machine.

The workers were cutting disposed plastic cans containing chemical solvents at the time of the explosion.

In a similar incident a few days ago in Hyderabad, a rag picker was killed in an explosion when he attempted to open a container of suspicious chemicals. His hands were ripped apart in the blast, leaving a crater on the pavement of the road. Police are still probing the incident.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suryapet explosion Telangana
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp