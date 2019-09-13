Opposition writes to CM KCR over Revenue Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaders of various Opposition parties on Thursday penned a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asking him to convene a meeting with experts and others before enacting a new Revenue Act.

In the letter, Congress, CPM, CPI, TDP, CPI-ML New Democracy and TJS demanded that the State government take up a comprehensive land survey in the State. They asked the government to fix boundaries of lands which are in the possession of the Forest and the Revenue departments.

The lacunae in the Record of Right Act should be rectified immediately, they demanded. They recalled that the last land survey done in Telangana was way back in 1936-42. After that, there has been no comprehensive land survey in the State, they pointed out.

The leaders also demanded that the government register criminal cases against Revenue employees who have tampered records.