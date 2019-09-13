Home States Telangana

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar asks citizens to see Telangana government's 30-day plan as a challenge

Several officials including collector V Venkateswarlu, MLA Duddilla Sridar Babu attended the meeting.

Published: 13th September 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao participates in the 30-day action plan initiative at Ktaram village in Bhupalpally on Thursday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: The State government’s 30-day action plan is a worthy initiative that can ensure the development of villages into clean and green entities, said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, while attending a meeting organised to create awareness among people’s representatives and officials concerned about the action plan at Kataram village in Bhupalpally district on Thursday. 

Speaking on the occasion, the minister urged the people to strive hard for the development of their respective villages by considering it a ‘challenge’.

“If both people and public representatives work hand in hand with the government, then the action plan will be able to change the face of rural life in the State,” Errabelli noted. He also observed that the action plan was envisioned by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to turn the villages in the State to model villages in the country. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has also decided to provide one tractor vehicle to each gram panchayat, which can be utilised for sanitation works in the villages, he said and added that the government will provide more tractors as per demand of the locals. Several officials including collector V Venkateswarlu, MLA Duddilla Sridar Babu attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao Bhupalpally district 30-day action plan K Chandrasekhar Rao MLA Duddilla Sridar Babu
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp