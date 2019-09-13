Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar asks citizens to see Telangana government's 30-day plan as a challenge

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: The State government’s 30-day action plan is a worthy initiative that can ensure the development of villages into clean and green entities, said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, while attending a meeting organised to create awareness among people’s representatives and officials concerned about the action plan at Kataram village in Bhupalpally district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister urged the people to strive hard for the development of their respective villages by considering it a ‘challenge’.

“If both people and public representatives work hand in hand with the government, then the action plan will be able to change the face of rural life in the State,” Errabelli noted. He also observed that the action plan was envisioned by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to turn the villages in the State to model villages in the country. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has also decided to provide one tractor vehicle to each gram panchayat, which can be utilised for sanitation works in the villages, he said and added that the government will provide more tractors as per demand of the locals. Several officials including collector V Venkateswarlu, MLA Duddilla Sridar Babu attended the meeting.