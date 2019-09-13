SaveNallamala finds support from Tollywood celebrities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The protest against the in-principal clearance granted earlier this year in May by the Central government for uranium exploration in Nallamala forests, part of which falls in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, has now garnered support from two major Tollywood celebrities — actor and politician Pawan Kalyan and actor Vijay Deverakonda. Both of them tweeted on Thursday with the hashtag ‘#SaveNallamala’, which has been gaining a lot of traction over the past few months.

Pawan Kalyan has tweeted a few times, expressing his opposition to uranium exploration and mining in the Nallamala forest region. On Wednesday, he tweeted again, saying that politicians need to take a stand if they wanted to leave a ‘Bangaru Telangana’ behind for future generations, instead of a uranium-polluted Telangana.

In another tweet, he posted an excerpt — “Earth doesn’t belong to man, man belongs to Earth” — from a letter by Native American leader Chief Seattle to the United States Government when it inquired about buying tribal lands.

On Thursday, actor Vijay Devarakonda shared a message which argues that the government should either buy uranium or pursue clean energy such as solar power over mining uranium. The tweet was garnered over 12,000 likes and retweeted over 3,000 times.