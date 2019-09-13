Home States Telangana

Societies in place to provide remunerative prices to ryots

In a bid to provide remunerative prices to vegetable farmers in Telangana, the State government has launched an initiative on a pilot basis in eight districts across the State.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to provide remunerative prices to vegetable farmers in Telangana, the State government has launched an initiative on a pilot basis in eight districts across the State. As part of the bid, the rural development, agriculture and food processing department officials have formed small societies comprising farmers to create better market opportunities for them, apart from providing technical assistance and other support for the process of cultivation.  

The officials concerned have set up procuring centres in villages to collect vegetables directly from farmers. In the centres, vegetables are segregated and graded, after which they are packed neatly and supplied to big retail stores in cities and towns. “This has helped farmers get a better price for their produces. The companies that collect vegetables from the procurement centres are offering a good price for vegetables as they are fresh and of high quality,” director of food processing department Akhil Kumar Gawar told Express. 

According to him, the process of procurement is done by the central authorities with utmost care and planning and to ensure it all goes accordingly, the farmers have been provided with a schedule beforehand as to when they should bring vegetables to the centres. “We have prepared a schedule for all the farmers who are part of the initiative. They are provided baskets to bring vegetables to the centres on a particular day and time prescribed by the officials. In this way, we are able to provide proper information to the customers regarding the availability of each particular vegetable,” he added. Gawar informed Express that initiative is being implemented in villages of Adilabad, Asifabad, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Medak and Ranga Reddy districts.  

According to information, the government is also planning to carry out similar experiments with pulses, chillies, turmeric, millet and maize.

