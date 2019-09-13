Telangana Agriculture minister visits Gangavaram port in Andhra Pradesh to monitor urea shipments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Thursday visited Gangavaram port in Andhra Pradesh to monitor the arrival of urea stocks there and their transportation to Telangana. Over the previous week, the State had received 20,387 tonnes of NFL urea from all ports.

Speaking to reporters later, Reddy said Telangana would get 5,200 tonnes of urea every day starting Friday. He said Gangavaram port officials assured Telangana would receive stocks at the earliest. The minister also inspected the ship which transported urea from Vietnam and also godowns and wagons near the port. He requested the officials to work in three shifts if necessary for faster supply of urea to Telangana.

Reddy said that there had indeed been a delay in urea shipments due to its import from other countries, however, there was no shortage in Telangana. “We are procuring the required urea for the Rabi season as well,” he said. Reddy thanked the Port, Railways and AP government for their cooperation.