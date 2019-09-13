Home States Telangana

‘Will work hard for Khammam’s development’, says newly sworn-in Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

“I was born in a remote village called Kunavaram and grew up interacting with all kinds of people.

Published: 13th September 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:44 AM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: “I was born in a remote village called Kunavaram and grew up interacting with all kinds of people. I am aware of the expectations people have in me,” said newly sworn-in minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Thursday. He was speaking during his maiden visit to Khammam, after swearing-in as a minister.

Speaking at a public meeting held in the Sardar Patel Stadium, Transport Minister Puvvada assured the citizens that he would work hard for the all-round development of the district. “My work and efforts will be beyond just politics, and I will transform erstwhile Khammam into the top district in State. Apart from the district, I will also work towards the development of TRS, by strengthening the cadre support,” he said. 

Puvvada stated that he would work at the ground level and directly interact with people to understand their problems. “I will always be available to the citizens. If they need to share their hardships with someone, I will be right beside them,” he added. He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao for giving him the opportunity to be a minister and serve people.
Meanwhile, Khammam MP and TRS party floor leader in Parliament Nama Nageswara Rao said that the district of Khammam had a history of great leaders.

