18K tonnes of urea set to reach TS: Agri min

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and other officials of his department have been monitoring shipments of the substance for the past few days.

Published: 14th September 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (File Picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana is receiving as much as 12,000 tonnes of urea every day; since the beginning of this month, it has received 1,28,277 tonnes. In the last 36 hours alone, 6,000 tonnes were transported from the KRIBHCO plant in Hazira, Gujarat. 

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and other officials of his department have been monitoring shipments of the substance for the past few days. On Thursday, he had visited Gangavaram port in Andhra Pradesh to take stock of the situation. “Around 18,200 tonnes of urea is ready at various ports, ready to get uploaded. It will reach Telangana by Sept 15. Currently, 700 tonnes exist as stock in 31 districts of the State,” he said on Friday. 

The minister pointed out that last year, the consumption of urea during the Kharif season was 6.72 lakh tonnes. This year, for the same period, the consumption had increased to 7.36 lakh tonnes. “I am happy that Visakha port workers expressed their willingness to work in three shifts in a day,” he said.

