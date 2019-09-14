Major investments expected in Telangana soon, says KTR in review meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “In the next few months, major investments are expected to be made in the State in the areas of food processing, aerospace, electronics, logistics and information technology (IT),” said KT Rama Rao, the newly-inducted Minister for IT and Industries, on Friday. During a review meeting with heads of departments of IT and Industries department, Rama Rao said that several companies had approached the State government and had received the necessary approvals through TS-IPASS. These companies would be laying foundation stones in the coming months.

Rama Rao reviewed the progress of several projects in the State, including Zahirabad NIMZ, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and Sircilla Apparel Park. Officials were instructed to expedite work in said parks where infrastructure has been built already. The minister also directed officials to submit a detailed report on development works and plans to be implemented over the next four years. He instructed officials to provide complete assistance to companies which were coming forward to invest in Telangana. “The new companies coming to here will generate more employment opportunities for locals,” he said.

Apart from that, Rama Rao expressed satisfaction over the progress of IT sector in the last five years and said, “We have made tremendous strides in the IT sector over the past five years. Huge investments have been made in the city.”

Officials were also asked to take up the issue of expanding the industry to other parts of the city.

Among the senior officials who participated in the meeting were IT and Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Handlooms and Textiles Director Shailaja Ramaiyer, TSIIC MD EV Narasimha Reddy and ESD Commissioner GT Venkateshwar Rao.