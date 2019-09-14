MS Swaminathan lauds Telangana’s efforts in seed production

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Noted agriculturist MS Swaminathan has lauded steps taken by Telangana with regard to the production of seeds. International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) vice-president and Director of Telangana State Seed and Organic Certification Authority (TSSOCA) K Keshavulu met MS Swaminathan in Chennai on Friday.

During the discussion, the renowned agriculturist appreciated that Telangana was the first among all States in terms of seed production. “Telangana will soon emerge the seed bowl of the world,” he said. He suggested that a seminar be organised to encourage research in the seed sector. He added that if the State organises a seminar at Swaminathan Foundation, he too would participate it.

“Union ministers, agriculture ministers and other senior officials from all States should be invited to this seminar,” he said while lamenting that the Centre and several States were not according to priority to research in the sector. Swaminathan said it was a matter of pride for the country that Keshavulu had been elected V-P of International Seed Testing Association. “This post will help not only TS but also other States which want to export seeds to other countries,” he said.