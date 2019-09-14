‘Need to spread info on vector-borne diseases’, says amicus curiae report on vector-borne disease submitted in Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that there is no coordinated approach among the health authorities in respect of disseminating information about and detection of swine flu, dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the State, senior advocate S Niranjan Reddy, who was appointed as amicus curiae in the PIL case regarding vector-borne diseases, has submitted a report to the Telangana High Court stressing the importance of dissemination of information to the public and members of the medical fraternity for prevention and treatment of any vector-borne diseases. The amicus curiae made various suggestions for its implementation by State on the issue.

The report was placed before the division bench dealing with the PIL filed by Dr M Karuna complaining inaction of the authorities concerned in taking preventive steps against dengue in the State, and the PIL which was taken up suo moto based on a letter addressed to the high court chief justice by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar who pointed out lacunae in government hospitals in dealing with serious ailments like swine flu, dengue, typhoid and malaria.

On Thursday, senior counsel submitted that till Sept, already 3,526 dengue cases have been reported in the State as against 1,549 in the previous year. The amicus curiae, in his report, submitted that awareness programmes is an integral part of most action plans that would help in earlier detection and targeted treatment of the specific vector-borne diseases. The matter will come up for hearing on September 20.

