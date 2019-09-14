No dengue deaths in Telangana, private hospitals mistaken: Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/PEDDAPALLI: Apparently with an intention to play down the spread of the dreaded dengue across the state, Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender on Friday said that no death that had occurred so far in hospitals where patients with fevers had been admitted, were conclusively attributed to dengue. “For confirmation of dengue, the criteria should be medical reports from the government.

The reports from private hospitals used to announce dengue deaths were not proper. Unless the Elisa test turns out to be positive, dengue infection cannot be confirmed. Private hospitals that function with the sole intention of making a profit take blood samples, and after running some tests, declare that patients have dengue,” the minister said after reviewing the incidence of viral fevers in Karimnagar and Peddapalli.

He added that private hospitals are charging up to Rs 30,000 for treatment of dengue, even though the infection has not been confirmed. The minister also asked the district medical authorities to rein in private hospitals from spreading the dengue scare. “There are no dengue deaths in the state.

The patients rushing to hospitals with fevers have non-dengue viral fevers,” he asserted. Rajender went on to suggest improvement in sanitation and special medical camps at Primary Health Centres. The staff of the Health department, municipalities and Grama Panchayats should educate people on personal hygiene and that of their surroundings, he said. “If you have any fund shortage, bring it to the notice of your collectors,” he told medical staff.