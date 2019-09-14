Home States Telangana

TDP meeting turns ugly as leaders wrestle over party-hopping

The meeting, in which several leaders from as many as seven Assembly constituencies including TDP spokesperson N Durgaprasad and the party’s State leader N Bhupal Reddy attended, commenced with review

TDP party leaders fight among themselves, over defection of party leaders, during a parliamentary committee meeting in Nalgonda on Friday

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: At a time when Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is trying hard to survive in the district after most of its senior leaders from the erstwhile district joined other parties and group-politics are feasting on the smooth-running of the party, tension prevailed at the party’s Nalgonda parliamentary committee meeting on Friday. 

The meeting, in which several leaders from as many as seven Assembly constituencies including TDP spokesperson N Durgaprasad and the party’s State leader N Bhupal Reddy attended, commenced with a review of the party’s Assembly constituency-wise performance. When the committee was about to discuss the party’s performance in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency and constituency in-charge Chava Kiranmai was set to review situation, other constituency leaders like Narendhar Goud, Nagu Nayak and M Venkateshwar Rao raised an allegation that Chava Kiranmai was in touch with BJP and she had also held talks with BJP party leaders to join the saffron party. They also raised a question as to how such a person be allowed to attend the meeting.  

Kiranmai’s husband, Sahadeva Rao, who was also present during the meeting, was agitated by the comments and the gathering got divided into two groups and started quarrelling and even entered a fight. However, the State leaders intervened immediately and took the situation under control. After calming the situation, State leaders resumed meeting and urged the leaders to strengthen the party in the district to win ensuing polls.

