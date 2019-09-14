Telangana Congress panel to battle uranium exploration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday formed a special committee that would be responsible for taking up agitation against uranium mining in the Nallamalla forest region. The 17-member panel, which included two MLAs, will be led by senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao. C Vamshi Krishna was appointed its convenor.

Speaking to media persons, Rao said the panel would educate the people on the ill-effects of uranium mining. “If the government is adamant about generating energy using uranium, the substance should be imported from other countries,” he said.

Rao said that the rainwater in the Nallamalla region is drained by the Krishna river. “If this happens, the entire Krishna river will be contaminated,” he said. He remarked that “animals and forests could not be bought or created artificially”. It may be recalled that Hanumatha Rao has instrumental in drumming up support against the exploration of uranium. Recently, he had met actor and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, seeking his support for the protests.