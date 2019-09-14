Telangana High Court refuses to stay release of ‘Valmiki’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refusing to consider the plea to grant stay on release of Telugu feature film ‘Valmiki’ starring actor Varun Tej scheduled for release on September 20, a division bench of HC on Friday issued notices to the respondents who included state government, Central Board of Film Certification, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and the film producer, director and actor to respond on the PIL filed against release of the film ‘Valmiki’.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy was passing this order the PIL filed by “Boya hakkula porata samithi”, represented by its president M Gopi Boya, with a plea to grant a stay on the release of the film till the name was changed.

Petitioner’s counsel SAV Ratnam told the court that the title of the film would cause an irreparable damage to sage Valmiki belonging to Boya community as the hero was a robber in the film. If the film was released with above title then it would severely hurt the sentiments of the Boyas, he added and urged HC to grant a stay on the film’s release. While refusing to consider plea, bench issued notices to respondents and adjourned case hearing by four weeks.

