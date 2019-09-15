AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi blames BJP government for shortfall in TS’ revenues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi blamed the BJP government at the Centre for the shortfall in State’s revenues.

Participating in the debate on the Budget in the State Legislative Assembly on Saturday, Akbaruddin said: “The party (BJP), which is aspiring to come to power in the State, did injustice and adopted a step-motherly attitude towards the State. There is a huge cut in Central devolution of taxes and grants.”

“The injustice done by the Centre compelled the State to reduce the size of the Budget,” Akbaruddin said.

The Centre has been not giving Telangana its due share from the Central taxes. He even blamed the BJP government for not according national project status to the Kaleshwaram project. The BJP government turned a deaf ear to the demands to support Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha schemes, he alleged.

Despite the non-cooperation from the Centre, the State has done a remarkable job and presented the Budget, Akbaruddin said.



Any info on NRC?

Akbaruddin, meanwhile, asked the State government if it has received any instructions with regard to the preparation of National Register of Citizens (NRC). Has the Centre sent any instructions to the State on detention centres for illegal immigrants? he asked.