Give lenient punishment to safai karmacharis who were dismissed: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has come to the rescue of several safai karmacharis-cum-sub-staff who were dismissed from service by the authorities of the Central Bank of India for allegedly submitting fake educational certificates at the time of recruitment.

The court recently directed the authorities concerned to impose a lenient punishment in the matter.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was allowing batch of petitions filed challenging the decision of the bank authorities in dismissing the petitioners from service.

The case of the petitioners’ was that they were appointed as safai karamcharis-cum-sub staff on daily wage basis with the bank during the year 2007.

While they were discharging their duties to the best satisfaction of their superiors and others concerned, the bank authorities have issued an advertisement in Nov 2012 inviting applications from the candidates to fill the regular posts of Safai Karmachari and the qualifications prescribed for the post was that the candidates should have passed Class VIII only.

The judge allowed the petitions by referring the matter to the authorities concerned for consideration.