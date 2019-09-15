Home States Telangana

Give lenient punishment to safai karmacharis who were dismissed: Telangana HC

The court recently directed the authorities concerned to impose a lenient punishment in the matter. 

Published: 15th September 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has come to the rescue of several safai karmacharis-cum-sub-staff who were dismissed from service by the authorities of the Central Bank of India for allegedly submitting fake educational certificates at the time of recruitment.

The court recently directed the authorities concerned to impose a lenient punishment in the matter. 

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was allowing batch of petitions filed challenging the decision of the bank authorities in dismissing the petitioners from service.

The case of the petitioners’ was that they were appointed as safai karamcharis-cum-sub staff on daily wage basis with the bank during the year 2007.

While they were discharging their duties to the best satisfaction of their superiors and others concerned, the bank authorities have issued an advertisement in Nov 2012 inviting applications from the candidates to fill the regular posts of Safai Karmachari and the qualifications prescribed for the post was that the candidates should have passed Class VIII only.  

The judge allowed the petitions by referring the matter to the authorities concerned for consideration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Safai karmacharis case Telangana
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp