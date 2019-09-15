Home States Telangana

How much longer for Telangana's SRSP facelift?

Published: 15th September 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 09:13 AM

Sri Ram Sagar Project

Sri Ram Sagar Project

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Even though it has been several years since people’s representatives and officials concerned first announced that the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) site would be developed into a tourist spot, no steps worth mentioning have been taken so far to carry out the same.

When the SRSP was part of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, the officials concerned and government authorities had met and held talks to develop the area. They had even decided to construct a star hotel near the project site and also set up boating facilities to attract tourists to the spot.

Unfortunately, the plans failed to materialise due to various reasons. One of the major concerns was that the dam could dry up during summer. The authorities expressed concern that this might cause them severe losses. 

However, people in area have begun hoping that the project site would soon be developed after a team of IAS officers recently visited the SRSP situated in Balkonda near the National Highway 44.

During their visit, the team said that if the site was  developed, it would attract more tourists into the State. Further, the government’s bid to ensure the SRSP brims with Kaleshwaram water throughout the year has also lifted the hopes of people on SRSP facelift.

