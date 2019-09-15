Home States Telangana

Minor was not chained at police station: Telangana DSP

Suryapet Deputy Superintendent of Police Nageswar Rao on Saturday denied reports that a minor boy was detained at Chivvemala police station in the district.

Telangana police

Telangana Police, Representational image. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Suryapet Deputy Superintendent of Police Nageswar Rao on Saturday denied reports that a minor boy was detained at Chivvemala police station in the district. Balala Hakkula Sangham, a child rights body, had claimed that a boy accused of chain-snatching was chained to a window at the police station. 

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, DSP Nageswar Rao, while dismissing reports of illegal detention of the juvenile, said, “Chivvemala police had collected details of a chain snatching case from the boy, whilst in the presence of his parents. Since the police were busy with Ganesh immersion security, the boy was sent home and his parents were told to present him again on 

Balala Hakkula Sangham honorary president A Rama Rao, meanwhile, said that he had enquired about the incident with Suryapet Superintendent of Police Venkateshwarlu who reportedly assured he would look into the matter.

“We are aware that the boy is a noted offender and is part of a notorious five-member gang. However, it is wrong to detain a minor, much less chaining him to the window,” he said.

