National Lok Adalat settles 8,229 cases in Telangana 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 8,229 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held in the districts of Telangana here on Saturday.

The settled cases included 2,304 pre-litigation cases and 5,925 court pending cases of all categories and an amount of Rs 34.63 crore was awarded as compensation to the parties concerned across the State.

Besides, 201 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held in the High Court premises and an amount of Rs 4.44 crore was awarded as compensation to 650 persons concerned.

According to State legal services authority, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, executive chairman of legal services authority, Justice A Rajashekar Reddy, chairman of legal services committee, and member secretary A Santhosh Reddy coordinated with all and organized the National Lok Adalat.