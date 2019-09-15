Telangana CM KCR blasts CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka for ‘lies’ on revenue deficit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao refuted Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s statement that the State was in revenue surplus when it was formed, but is now pushed to revenue deficit.

During a debate on the Budget in the State Legislative Assembly on Saturday, Rao said that when new State was formed there was no Budget and the question of surplus state does not arise.

“We have consulted the experts to prepare the first Budget. How can there be a Budget when the State does not exist?” Rao wondered and advised Bhatti not to mislead the House with his ‘lies’.

Frequently intervening during the debate, the chief minister said: “Bhatti Vikramarka is misleading the House and the people of the State with his false figures. We have presented the accurate figures in the Budget books as per the CAG reports. There is no basis for preparing the first Budget when the new State was formed. How can Bhatti say that the State was a surplus State at that time?” Rao wondered.

‘Prove your charges’

The chief minister said: “As a ruling party they would take the constructive suggestions. But Bhatti is saying something which was not correct.”

“You might have no culture to see things properly. The entire nation is wondering at the construction of the (marvel of) Kaleshwaram. Around 20 lakh people visited Medigadda barrage site so far. If you want to obstruct the government in the House with false statements, we (the treasury benches) too have a right to speak,” the chief minister said.

“When we won in the Assembly elections with a three-fourths majority, you blamed the EVMs. The TRS won all the 31 ZPs when the ballot papers were used for the elections. You said that the State has Rs 3 lakh crore debts. Can you prove it?” Chandrasekhar Rao dared the leader of Congress Legislature Party.

The chief minister recalled that he had also explained the debt position of the State in the House several times in the past.

“We will raise Rs 20,000 crore loans this year. We are raising loans within the limits of FRBM Act. The State never defaulted in repaying the loans. We have not defaulted by even an hour. You are saying that the assets are not created in the State. Don’t you think that Kaleshwaram, Sita Rama and rejuvenation of SRSP are assets?” the chief minister asked Bhatti Vikramarka.

WAR OF WORDS IN THE HOUSE

Prove or apologise to CM, says KTR

IT Minister KT Rama Rao asked Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to tender an apology to TRS and CM KCR for lying in the House that the TRS had promised to provide one job to each household in the State. He said: “Substantiate your statement or tender an apology to TRS and CM”. KTR said that “they would not remain mere spectators to these lies”. Bhatti said that he was not a slave to TRS to apologise and added there was a video of KCR promising one job to each house during electioneering

Bhatti: The TRS government failed to utilise the resources properly and failed to create assets.

KCR: Let us not curse our own State. There is a limit to our tolerance. If you have animosity, we will register our protest.

Bhatti: You have animosity towards us. That is why your friendly party AIMIM members are allocated Opposition seats. The state has Rs 3 lakh crore debts.

KCR: Can you prove that the State has Rs 3 lakh crore debts? The guarantees are not debts. Either you prove or withdraw your comment.

Bhatti: In the last five years, there is a 20 per cent incremental hike in the Budget. This year, it is a record, there is 20 per cent cut in the Budget.

KCR: The Centre cut the Central taxes and grants to the State. Without understanding this, do not speak in a manner that the State has monies and intentionally cut the size of the Budget.

Bhatti: You should have completed the existing Pranahitha-Chevella project, instead of redesigning it.

KCR: Where was Pranahitha-Chevella? Was it constructed in the sky? There was no agreement for the project.

Bhatti: Without Pranahitha project, did you sign an agreement with Maharashtra?

KCR: Is it a debate? How can an Opposition party mislead the House like this? You (Congress) should change your attitude.