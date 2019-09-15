Telangana Congress party complains over seating arrangements in Assembly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking strong exception to AIMIM members being allotted Opposition block, where Congress members were seated in the State Assembly, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday lodged a complaint with Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, expressing serious displeasure over the action of the government and requested him to re-allot his party members the old seats.

Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, met the Speaker in his chamber and submitted a memorandum, requesting him to allot the Opposition block to the grand old party.

“On many a occasion, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi have declared that they are friendly parties. How could the government allot a friendly party, the Opposition block in the Assembly? Mallu Bhatti queried.