Telangana government to check feasibility of generating power from sewage

KTR agrees to look into possibilities after Akbar Owaisi pitches ‘London model’ in Assembly.

Published: 15th September 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao said that the State government would look into the feasibility of generating power from sewage waste during the Assembly session on Saturday. 

This was in response to MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s suggestion, during the question hour, that the State government must consider generating power from sewage on the lines of the ‘London model’.

Owaisi, who has been visiting London regularly for health check-ups, said that the city’s administration has been successfully generating power from sewage waste.

Though the project is considerably costly, they are able to deal with the sewage problem in London, he said. He urged Rama Rao to look into ways in which the model could be replicated in Hyderabad. 

At present, the installed capacity of Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the GHMC limits is 735 MLD, which is about 40.83 per cent of the total sewage of 1,800 MLD generated on daily basis.

The minister said that city has been able to treat 100 per cent of its solid waste but was lagging behind in dealing with liquid waste -- though better at it than other cities like Mumbai (26 per cent) and Delhi (30 per cent). 

In a bid to strengthen the existing sewerage system in the core city and to develop new sewage networks in peripheral circles up to Outer Ring Road limits, the government has asked the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to prepare a comprehensive sewerage master plan for GHMC.

