Home States Telangana

Telangana has become bankrupt in six years of TRS’ rule: CLP leader Bhatti

Bhatti alleged that when the State was formed it was surplus, but now it is pushed to deficit.

Published: 15th September 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the State has become bankrupt in six years of TRS rule and now the government presented a “backward” Budget for 2019-20. 

Bhatti alleged that when the State was formed it was surplus, but now it is pushed to deficit. Bhatti also found fault with the government for the 20 per cent cut in the Budget size, when compared with the vote-on-account Budget. This (20 per cent cut) is a first of its kind in the country, he said. 

The CLP leader alleged that instead of spending the funds on creating the assets and stimulating the economy, the State government concentrated on only three projects — Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha and Sitarama. 

“The government spent much on redesigned Kaleshwaram project and Sitarama project. But if the government completed Dummugudem-Rajiv Sagar balance works with Rs 859 crore, Indira Sagar balance works with Rs 562 crore, the Khammam district alone would have got irrigation for four lakh acres,” Mallu Bhatti claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Telangana politics
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp