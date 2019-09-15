Telangana has become bankrupt in six years of TRS’ rule: CLP leader Bhatti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the State has become bankrupt in six years of TRS rule and now the government presented a “backward” Budget for 2019-20.

Bhatti alleged that when the State was formed it was surplus, but now it is pushed to deficit. Bhatti also found fault with the government for the 20 per cent cut in the Budget size, when compared with the vote-on-account Budget. This (20 per cent cut) is a first of its kind in the country, he said.

The CLP leader alleged that instead of spending the funds on creating the assets and stimulating the economy, the State government concentrated on only three projects — Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha and Sitarama.

“The government spent much on redesigned Kaleshwaram project and Sitarama project. But if the government completed Dummugudem-Rajiv Sagar balance works with Rs 859 crore, Indira Sagar balance works with Rs 562 crore, the Khammam district alone would have got irrigation for four lakh acres,” Mallu Bhatti claimed.