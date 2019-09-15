Telangana Liberation Day: BJP seeks centre's help

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reiterating its demand that the State government should officially celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17, the BJP State unit urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the State government to celebrate the event on the lines of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

A delegation, led by BJP State unit chief K Laxman and comprising former minister DK Aruna, former MP G Vivekanand and Rajya Sabha member Garikapati Mohan Rao, submitted a memorandum on the issue to the governor at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

They also requested the governor to ask the State government to initiate the process for construction of a memorial in the city to pay homage to martyrs who laid down their lives fighting the Nizam’s rule.

Speaking to the media, Laxman said that the TRS government was afraid of displeasing its ally AIMIM.