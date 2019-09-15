Telangana private hospital labs seized for false dengue reports

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Following complaints that certain private hospitals, pathological labs and diagnostic centres are fleecing patients in the name of dengue, the District Medical and Health officials made surprise inspections of various private hospitals and seized two laboratories attached to the hospitals here on Saturday.

The hospitals inspected by DMHO are Perumalla, Vital, Sai Teja and Sai Srinivasa hospitals. It was found that Sai Srinivas laboratory was issuing false blood reports to patients with regard to platelet count and creating dengue panic.

When the patients get their tests done in other labs, the platelet count was found to be normal.

The officials also found that the technicians working in Sai Teja hospital lab were not qualified to conduct the tests.