Dengue issue in Telangana: Congress asks government to declare health emergency

HYDERABAD: Congress MLAs raised a hue and cry in the Assembly on Sunday over the State government’s failure to provide better medical health care to the patients suffering from viral fevers, malaria and dengue, and demanded the government to declare a medical emergency in the State.

All the Congress members, including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Anasuya Dansari, Jagga Reddy, stood on their feet and urged Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to allow the Congress members to speak on the issue.

The Congress members claimed that there is shortage medicine, lack of diagnostic facilities and beds in government hospitals.

Raising the issue during the question hour, Bhatti Vikramarka and Anasuya said that due to lack of medical facilities in government hospitals, poor patients are being fleeced by the private hospitals in the name of diagnostic and other tests.

MLA Jaffer Hussain of AIMIM, which is an ally of the ruling TRS, also spoke on the subject and said that long ago the government had assured to upgrade major government hospitals, including Osmania, Gandhi, Niloufer and MNJ Cancer Hospital, but there has been no progress on the matter so far.

Etala’s denial

Health Minister Etala Rajender criticised Congress for creating an unnecessary alarm on the issue. “Most of the reported cases are viral fevers and not dengue cases. The Opposition must stop creating unnecessary fear among the people,” he said.

Bhatti accuses govt of misleading House on crisis

Hyderabad: Expressing displeasure over government not giving proper explanation on the prevailing viral and dengue fevers in the State, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accused the government of lying on the issue and misleading the House. Speaking at Assembly media point on Sunday, Vikramarka said: “Government is not giving proper answer about viral and dengue fevers in the House. It is trying to hide the facts. We are not going to keep quite on the issue.”