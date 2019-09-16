Home States Telangana

Dengue issue in Telangana: Congress asks government to declare health emergency

Health Minister Etala Rajender criticised Congress for creating unnecessary alarm on the issue.

Published: 16th September 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLAs raised a hue and cry in the Assembly on Sunday over the State government’s failure to provide better medical health care to the patients suffering from viral fevers, malaria and dengue, and demanded the government to declare a medical emergency in the State.

All the Congress members, including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Anasuya Dansari, Jagga Reddy, stood on their feet and urged Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to allow the Congress members to speak on the issue.

The Congress members claimed that there is shortage medicine, lack of diagnostic facilities and beds in government hospitals.

Raising the issue during the question hour, Bhatti Vikramarka and Anasuya said that due to lack of medical facilities in government hospitals, poor patients are being fleeced by the private hospitals in the name of diagnostic and other tests.

MLA Jaffer Hussain of AIMIM, which is an ally of the ruling TRS, also spoke on the subject and said that long ago the government had assured to upgrade major government hospitals, including Osmania, Gandhi, Niloufer and MNJ Cancer Hospital, but there has been no progress on the matter so far.  

Etala’s denial
Health Minister Etala Rajender criticised Congress for creating an unnecessary alarm on the issue. “Most of the reported cases are viral fevers and not dengue cases. The Opposition must stop creating unnecessary fear among the people,” he said.

Bhatti accuses govt of misleading House on crisis
Hyderabad: Expressing displeasure over government not giving proper explanation on the prevailing viral and dengue fevers in the State, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accused the government of lying on the issue and misleading the House. Speaking at Assembly media point on Sunday, Vikramarka said: “Government is not giving proper answer about viral and dengue fevers in the House. It is trying to hide the facts. We are not going to keep quite on the issue.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana dengue Telangana dengue health emergency Congress telangana
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp