Home States Telangana

I’m hale & hearty, will continue as CM for two more terms: KCR

The Chief Minister’s statement has political significance. Rao bowled several googlies in the Assembly.

Published: 16th September 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Setting at rest the speculation that before long, his son and IT Minister KT Rama Rao would step into his shoes, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday asserted that he will rule the State as CM for two more terms.  “Why will I make KTR the CM? I will continue as CM for two more terms. TRS will continue in power for three terms, including the present term. I am just 66. I can continue as CM for two more terms.’’

Without any provocation from the Opposition, the Chief Minister, in his 2.45 hour reply on the debate on the Budget in the Assembly, said: “There is a talk that I will step down and make KTR as Chief Minister. Why will I do that? I am hale and hearty. We are doing all good work. TRS will continue for two more terms, including this term. No one can stop TRS. I will be the Chief Minister in the next two terms too,” Rao declared.

Referring to the rumours, which have been doing the rounds for some time, that he was not keeping good health, the Chief Minister said: “There are even reports that my health is not good and I will go to the US for treatment. If these rumours were true, I would have died some 20 years ago,” he quipped.  

Reacting to this, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said: “You should live for full 100 years.  If anybody wished that something should happen to you, it is nothing but baring their cruel intentions. I wish that people of the State will benefit under your rule”.

The Chief Minister’s statement has political significance. Rao bowled several googlies in the Assembly. First, he said no to uranium mining. It will definitely snatch away a powerful weapon from the Opposition.

Next, he tendered an apology to CLP leader Bhatti for his harsh words in the House on Saturday. Rao pleases Bhatti saying that he could tour Khammam district in government chopper to inspect irrigation projects. The chief minister also kept the motorists in good books by opposing the Centre’s new Motor Vehicle Act, which is squeezing money by way of huge penalties.

Finally, Rao declared that KTR would not be made CM and that he would continue as CM for the next two terms. This will douse the political heat, generated due to the internal dissidence within TRS after the Cabinet expansion.

Rao was at his best on Sunday, trying to convert the situation which was slowly becoming hostile into one that was favourable to him, with his honey-laced words.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp