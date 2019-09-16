Is Telangana prepared to tackle swine flu?

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the season of swine flu inches closer, citizens and doctors are keeping their fingers crossed about another set of viral fevers. Doctors and healthcare professionals have blamed the delay in mass awareness campaigns in tackling the outbreak of dengue, and are worried that a similar delay will spark off a swine flu epidemic with much graver consequences in comparison to dengue.

Currently, the State has one isolated positive case of swine flu in Gandhi Hospital, where two more suspected cases are still under observation. Swine flu, unlike dengue, is highly contagious with a more severe mortality rate. While the precautions for swine flu are fairly similar to dengue, the risk of human-to-human transmission makes it more likely to turn into large scale epidemic.

Speaking to Express, Dr Mahboob Khan, superintendent of Government Chest Hospital, cautioned, “Children, older people, diabetic and people undergoing chemotherapy are most susceptible to swine flu. If one has symptoms of common cold or a viral fever that persists for longer than three days, it is advisable to immediately get it checked. Also, avoid crowded areas such as bazaars or malls to prevent spread of an infection. Maintaining hygiene is of the utmost importance.”

He further added, “Apart from the government’s duty to provide potable water, large scale sanitation drives and mass-awareness campaigns are the need of the hour.”Dr B Prathap Reddy, President, Indian Medical Association (Telangana), said, “The awareness campaigns should have technically started in the month of May-June for it to prevent an epidemic.

Apart from awareness campaigns, such diseases require proper medical infrastructure to handle the aftermath of the spread of the infection. We lack the infrastructure and manpower, because the administration does not bother with the lives of the patients until it’s too late.”

However, Dr Krishnamurthy, HOD, Pulmonology, Gandhi Hospital assures that all the infrastructure to tackle a large scale swine flu breakout are in place. “We have a 15-bedded ward specifically for swine flu and there are plans to increase the size of the ward further.”