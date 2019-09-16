Home States Telangana

Linking of Godavari, Krishna to begin at Telangana's Dummugudem

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao informed Assembly that a barrage would be constructed at Dummugudem with a storage capacity of 30 to 40 tmcft.

Published: 16th September 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

A barrage would be constructed at Dummugudem with a storage capacity of 30 to 40 tmcft.

A barrage would be constructed at Dummugudem with a storage capacity of 30 to 40 tmcft.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that the Godavari-Krishna linking will be taken up from Dummugudem in Khammam district to Nagarjuna Sagar Project. Rao on Sunday informed the State Legislative Assembly that a barrage would be constructed at Dummugudem with a storage capacity of 30 to 40 tmcft.

“If we fill NSP, then both the states will benefit. AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too is showing interest in this. I wish that the Godavari-Krishna link should be completed,” Chandrasekhar Rao said. The chief minister Rao said that if any work is taken up with good intention it would be completed.
“Unlike former CM of AP Chandrababu Naidu, the present CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is cooperating. There are no old rivalries between the two states,” he said.

“I have discussed the project with Jagan Mohan Reddy. With my experience of constructing the Kaleshwaram project, I made a suggestion to link Godavari with Krishna. It will be beneficial to both the sibling states,” he said.

Common goal

He said that he had suggested to Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet the Odisha chief minister to resolve the Polavaram disputes.“If necessary both of us will go to Odisha. There are no river water basins issues or no ego issues between us. Our ultimate goal is that farmers both in AP and Telangana should prosper,” Rao said.

The chief minister also told CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka that he would take the Opposition into confidence and sign agreement on Godavari-Krishna link only after consulting them. The chief minister also assured Bhatti that a copy of the detailed project report (DPR) of the Kaleshwaram project would be given to him.

On Bhatti’s suggestions on Sitarama project, the chief minister said that he would send a team of officials, ministers and MLAs of combined Khammam district by helicopter to inspect the Sita Rama and Polavaram projects. The suggestions given by them would be considered by the government, Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Godavari-Krishna Godavari-Krishna linking Dummugudem KCR government
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp