Linking of Godavari, Krishna to begin at Telangana's Dummugudem

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that the Godavari-Krishna linking will be taken up from Dummugudem in Khammam district to Nagarjuna Sagar Project. Rao on Sunday informed the State Legislative Assembly that a barrage would be constructed at Dummugudem with a storage capacity of 30 to 40 tmcft.

“If we fill NSP, then both the states will benefit. AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too is showing interest in this. I wish that the Godavari-Krishna link should be completed,” Chandrasekhar Rao said. The chief minister Rao said that if any work is taken up with good intention it would be completed.

“Unlike former CM of AP Chandrababu Naidu, the present CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is cooperating. There are no old rivalries between the two states,” he said.

“I have discussed the project with Jagan Mohan Reddy. With my experience of constructing the Kaleshwaram project, I made a suggestion to link Godavari with Krishna. It will be beneficial to both the sibling states,” he said.

Common goal

He said that he had suggested to Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet the Odisha chief minister to resolve the Polavaram disputes.“If necessary both of us will go to Odisha. There are no river water basins issues or no ego issues between us. Our ultimate goal is that farmers both in AP and Telangana should prosper,” Rao said.

The chief minister also told CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka that he would take the Opposition into confidence and sign agreement on Godavari-Krishna link only after consulting them. The chief minister also assured Bhatti that a copy of the detailed project report (DPR) of the Kaleshwaram project would be given to him.

On Bhatti’s suggestions on Sitarama project, the chief minister said that he would send a team of officials, ministers and MLAs of combined Khammam district by helicopter to inspect the Sita Rama and Polavaram projects. The suggestions given by them would be considered by the government, Rao said.