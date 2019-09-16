Owaisi indulges in Twitter war with filmmaker Agnihotri over 'Hindi-uniform-language'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi waged into a peculiar war of words over the ongoing “Hindi-uniform-language” controversy with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

While Agnihotri batted for Hindi as a single language for the entire country, Owaisi, as expected, opposed it.

However, the peculiarity lies in the fact that while Owaisi tried to prove his point by replying to him in Urdu, Agnihotri stressed that ‘Hindi-should-be-for-everyone’ by replying to him in Bengali.

The issue started with Asaduddin Owaisi’s tweet on Saturday wherein he criticised Union Home Minister and saffron party chief Amit Shah’s proposal for “One India and One Language” and said, “India’s much bigger than Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva.”

To which Agnihotri replied saying, “Mananiya Shri @asadowaisi janab, should we change our name from Hindustan because it has Hindu in it and according to you India is bigger than that. Next time in your speeches don’t say Hindustan. Please.”

Asaduddin Owaisi replied to that in Urdu, which roughly translates to, “I think you have misunderstood. Hindus and Hindutva cant be the same. We call our countrymen Indians, but why do you see only ‘Hindu’? You have never read the Constitution in your life. The country is bigger than one language or one religion.” Agnihotri again replied, but this time in Bengali.

Vivek Agnihotri’s statement in Bengali which was riddled in grammatical mistakes, said, “Why don’t you (Owaisi) study the Vedas so that you can understand the great Hindu civilisation that you are involved in and you can get rid of your Hinduphobia.”